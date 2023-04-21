Driver in fatal Vernon police crash charged

Apr. 21—VERNON — Police have charged the driver involved in a fatal accident on Hartford Turnpike earlier this month that injured a police officer and caused the death of a local woman after they determined he was intoxicated at the time.

Police say that it was the intoxication, from both alcohol and cannabis, that impaired the judgment of Philip Vargas, 33, of Vernon and caused him to turn left onto Bolton Road in front of the officer's cruiser as it was responding at high speed to a call for assistance.

With video evidence and crash data from the police cruiser, and a statement from the officer, investigators were able to determine what happened down to the second, according to an affidavit supporting the charges.

Vargas, of Nye Street, was charged Thursday with second-degree manslaughter, operating under the influence, risk of injury to a minor, among several other infractions. He was held on $75,000 bond and was to appear today in Superior Court.

The charges stem from an accident April 2 involving Vargas and a Vernon police officer who was responding to a call for assistance from other officers. The front-seat passenger in Vargas' car, Bianca Colon-Hernandez, 26, was killed, and her child, who was in the backseat, and the officer were injured.

The affidavit provides the following additional details:

Vargas was transported to the hospital after the accident, and police obtained urine and blood samples, which were analyzed by the state forensic laboratory.

The samples revealed that Vargas had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% following the crash. The state's legal limit for alcohol is 0.08%.

The tests also showed that Vargas had cannabinoids in his system at the time. One of the chemicals indicated that Vargas had consumed THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, sometime that day and was experiencing the psychoactive effects.

The officer involved in the crash also was tested and did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system.

Police interviewed the officer, Andre Lisee, 10 days after the crash, and he explained that he was heading west on Hartford Turnpike when another officer began yelling for assistance over the radio. Based on the sounds of screaming and other background noise, he believed the officers there needed immediate assistance.

The officer said he quickly turned around to head the other direction toward the intersection with Bolton and Center Roads. The light at the intersection was green, and the officer said the intersection appeared clear as he approached.

Suddenly, a white sedan pulled in front of his cruiser and the two vehicles collided, the officer said.

Through the use of video and crash data from the officer's vehicle, police determined that the officer was traveling between 85 and 90 mph about five seconds before the crash up the hill on Hartford Turnpike, Route 30, leading into the intersection. His lights and siren were activated on the cruiser. The traffic light at the intersection was red for the officer at first, but turned green about three seconds before he reached the intersection, according to the affidavit.

At the speed the officer was traveling, Vargas had approximately 3.6 seconds to see and react to the cruiser approaching him. With 1.2 seconds left before the officer reached the intersection, Vargas decided to turn left into its path.

Police said that the crash likely would not have occurred if the officer was traveling at 50, 70 or 80 mph, but ultimately Vargas failed to yield to an emergency vehicle because his judgment and perception were impaired.

Police said Vargas knew he was impaired, because in interviews after the accident he claimed he wasn't driving the vehicle.

The Manchester Police Department is the lead investigative agency at the request of Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky.

The investigation determined that Vargas was the "at-fault operator" who caused the accident. After consulting with Gedansky, it was determined that no criminal charges would be filed against Lisee, Manchester Police Chief William Darby said.

