Driver in fatal wreck charged with two counts of second-degree murder

Oct. 21—Luke House, an 18-year-old driver involved in an early morning wreck that killed two people, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Thursday in Payne County District Court.

Stillwater police say toxicology reveled that House was under the influence of alcohol. They claim House was traveling in excess of 150 miles per hour the wrong way on State Highway 51 when he struck another car head on. Two people, passengers in each car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Second-degree murder is a more serious charge than second-degree manslaughter. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of no less than 10 years in prison and up to life for each count. A second-degree manslaughter charge can be punishable by imprisonment between two to four years in state penitentiary, one year in a county jail, a fine up to $1,000 or both fine and imprisonment. Second-degree manslaughter is often used for negligent homicides, whereas second-degree murder charges are used when death happens in the commission of a felony or the perpetrator acts "imminently dangerous to another person and evincing a depraved mind, regardless of human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular individual."

SPD cited the second reason in the affidavit.

House, of Owasso, was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound in the westbound lane around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 15 when he collided with Virginia Louise Winston, who was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound in the westbound lane of Highway 51 near Country Club Road, according to the police report. Ryan Begnaud, a passenger in House's car, and Jeremi Smith, a passenger in Winston's car were both killed that morning. Winston remains hospitalized, according to SPD.

House was arrested Thursday by the Rogers County Sheriff's Office. He is awaiting transfer to Payne County Jail, according to SPD.

"The investigative process in these cases take time as there are multiple items of evidence to collect, many of which require separate warrants," Lt. TJ Low wrote on behalf of SPD. "The case remains under investigation by Stillwater Police Department."

A warrant was issued Thursday for House and bond was set in Payne County District Court at $100,000.

SPD has asked anyone with information on the wreck to call 405-372-4171.