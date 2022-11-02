Driver in fatality arraigned

Nov. 2—The man charged in the death of a London City Police Officer was arraigned through Laurel District Court on Monday morning.

Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tenn., appeared before Laurel District Judge Wendell "Skip" Hammons via video conference from the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held following the early Sunday morning crash that took the life of Officer Logan Medlock.

Byrd is now set for a pretrial conference on Tuesday, November 8. His bond remains at $1 million cash.

Byrd was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and first offense driving under the influence (aggravating circumstance) following the crash at the intersection of KY 229 (Barbourville Street) and South Main Street at approximately 12:49 a.m. Sunday.

The citation from the Kentucky State Police London Post 11, which is heading the investigation, states that Byrd was traveling on Barbourville Street in a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup and approached the intersection which requires a left or right hand turn. Byrd made neither turn — proceeding straight ahead and striking Medlock's cruiser, a 2019 Dodge Charger, in the driver's side. The impact sent both vehicles into the A.R. Dyche Cemetery, where several gravestones were damaged.

The citation states that Byrd "had glassy, very bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage could be smelled on his breath." It continues that Byrd was unsteady on his feet and had to be assisted to the police cruiser by two KSP officers.

Byrd's breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level at .294 — which is over three times the legal limit in Kentucky. Blood tests for alcohol and/or drugs are still pending.

Byrd reportedly told investigating officers that he had been at a friend's home watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game and was on his way home.

The citation states that Byrd told investigating officers he should have just stayed at the friend's house.

Other information indicates that Byrd had been arrested in Knox County, Tenn., in September for public intoxication. Byrd lives in Oneida, Tenn., and is a federal corrections officer employed at USP McCreary — the penitentiary in McCreary County.