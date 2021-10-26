Driver fatally backs over brother while trying to give him a ride, Virginia cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

A driver trying to pick up his brother to give him a ride fatally backed over him in Virginia on Tuesday, police said.

The 61-year-old was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck on Route 1, south of Route 46, in Brunswick County just before 6 a.m. Tuesday when he saw his 63-year-old brother walking along the shoulder of the highway, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The driver put his truck in reverse and tried to back up to his brother to pick him up and give him a ride, police said.

But, as he was reversing, he ran over his brother — who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was charged with improper backing, according to police.

No other information about the incident has been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Brunswick County is near the border of Virginia and North Carolina, about 70 miles south of Richmond and about 115 miles west of Virginia Beach.

