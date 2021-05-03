Driver Fatally Hits San Jose Siblings During Car Chase With Police

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

An 18-year-old driving a 2017 Honda Accord killed two San Jose siblings in a car accident while attempting to flee the Santa Clara County sheriffs last week.

What happened: The fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 26 when officers attempted to pull over the suspect, Roberto Joseph Garcia of Morgan Hill, Calif., at Lawrence Expressway, according to KTVU.

 

  • The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and Philip Nievas, 21, on April 30, Mercury News reported.

  • Authorities said officers tried to pull Garcia over after he made several lane changes at the expressway and executed a U-turn without using his signal light.

  • Garcia sped away after officers turned on their vehicle’s flashing light. The suspect ran a red light and hit the Nievas siblings, who were driving a 1999 Toyota Camry, as they were turning left onto Mitty Way, according to KPIX 5.


Fatal crash: The Nievas siblings died at the scene while Garcia and his unnamed 17-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

  • Garcia is now in police custody as he remains in the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, including a broken back. Authorities also arrested Garcia’s passenger.

  • A GoFundMe campaign has been set up on behalf of the Nievas family. The fundraiser has raised over $24,000 as of this writing.

  • The Nievas siblings worked at Cepheid, a molecular diagnostics and lab-testing company in Sunnyvale.


Charges: Garcia is facing two counts of murder with enhancements on the allegation that he used a vehicle as a weapon. He was previously charged for a DUI on April 7.

  • These murder charges are based on the notion of implied malice, stating Garcia should have been aware that his actions on the night of the road accident could have been deadly.

  • The suspect is also facing two felony counts of eluding a police officer, one for causing the deaths of the victims and the second for injuring his 17-year-old passenger.

  • Authorities also charged Garcia with two felony counts of having a concealed, loaded gun in his car and a misdemeanor for illegally possessing cannabis for sale.

  • Both Garcia and the passenger will be brought to the Santa Clara County Main Jail and Juvenile Hall upon leaving the hospital.


Those who have information on the crash are encouraged to call the SJPD traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

Featured Image via GoFundMe

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Fatal Shooting of Christian Hall 'Justified,' Says Pennsylvania DA

Florida Musician Sends Racist Texts to Asian American Woman Over Coronavirus Hate

K-Pop Fans Demolish Republican Congresswoman's Attempt to #ImpeachBidenNow on Twitter

Professional Poker Player Was Tortured, Sexually Assaulted Before Burned to Death in Michigan, Police Reveal

Recommended Stories

  • State Farm Assists of the Week

    Check out the State Farm Assists!

  • Truly’s New Variety Pack Combines Hard Seltzer and Punch for a Fruity Burst in Each Sip

    Choose your flavor: Fruit, Tropical, Berry, and Citrus.

  • Narendra Modi's party loses key election as India's COVID cases surge

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost an election in the key state of West Bengal on Sunday.Why it matters: Modi has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic amid a widespread oxygen shortage, record daily cases and a surging death toll, with accusations that the real numbers are much higher.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.An Indian Medical Association official called Modi a "super-spreader" for holding "big political rallies" for the state elections last month, per the Tribune India.By the numbers: The opposition All India Trinamool Congress won 213 of the 292 available seats in West Bengal and the Hindu nationalist BJP won the remaining 77, according to official figures, posted by the Election Commission of India Monday.Of note: Modi predicted last month that the BJP would "win more than 200 seats in the state, which held voting over eight phases starting on March 27," Bloomberg notes.The big picture: Opposition parties also won in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, but the BJP retained power in the northeastern state of Assam and "gained the federally controlled territory of Puducherry, where it contested in alliance with a regional party," per Bloomberg.What they're saying: Political commentator Arati Jerath told the New York Times the government is now "battling a public backlash on their mishandling of the COVID pandemic.""It is bad news for Modi that three powerful regional chieftains are emerging from these elections," Jerath said.Go deeper: Foreign aid pours into India as COVID-19 crisis worsensMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Clean megaprojects divide surprise group: environmentalists

    As President Joe Biden's administration plans to fight climate change by weaning the nation off fossil fuels, these large-scale renewable energy projects are the source of conflict within a seemingly unlikely group: environmentalists. America's patchwork of environmental and conservation groups — encompassing players such as public lands advocates, animal welfare proponents and hunting organizations — have disparate opinions about new renewable energy infrastructure and its trade-offs.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.'s (TSE:DRT) Share Registry?

    If you want to know who really controls DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ( TSE:DRT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • ‘Why am I still out here doing this?’ says seller of T-shirts protesting police violence

    James Quattlebaum said he’s been selling protest T-shirts since police beat Rodney King, and he’s now in Elizabeth City.

  • Mj Rodriguez talks final season of hit FX series 'Pose'

    Following the debut episode of the final season, Rodriguez, who plays Blanca, shared what we can expect, how the season transformed her and how it's paving the way for transgender people of color.

  • Reggie Lee on Combating Anti-Asian Racism: 'Recognize Your Worth and Step into Your Power'

    Voices for Change is PEOPLE's editorial series committed to elevating and amplifying the stories of celebrities and everyday people alike who are dedicated to making change and uplifting others in the fight for racial justice, gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, climate action and more

  • Thailand reports new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths

    Thailand on Monday reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a third wave of infections. After managing to largely control the virus for around a year through shutdowns and strict border controls, Thailand has faced a spike in cases since early April that is proving harder to control and putting pressure on parts of the medical system.

  • 2 Indiana students were on their way to prom when they were killed in a car crash

    Two high school students, Lendon Byram and Kalen Hart, were killed Saturday on their way to a prom in Hamilton Heights, Indiana.

  • Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases, while deaths hit 21 for a second day, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began. Thailand largely controlled the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls. Thailand has vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people so far, mostly medical workers and vulnerable people, using imported doses of China's Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

    Mourners were gathering Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life. The invitation-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings that drew scores of people the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton is to deliver the eulogy, and other speakers include Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Brown’s family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People’s campaign.

  • Tornadoes tear through several cities

    Several communities are cleaning up after large and destructive tornadoes tore through Mississippi, including a dangerous nighttime tornado in Tupelo.

  • Biden to start reunifying migrant families

    Four migrant families separated at the border by the Trump administration will be reunited this week.That's according to the White House. It's a small step toward fulfilling a campaign promise by U.S. President Joe Biden.The prior administration's so-called "zero-tolerance" policy prosecuted parents who crossed the border illegally, and separated thousands of children from their parents without a plan to reunite them. In many cases, parents were deported without their kids.Biden called family separations under Trump a "human tragedy." [BIDEN ON FEBRUARY 2, 2021] "We're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally not figuratively ripped children from the arms of their families - their mothers and fathers at the border, and with no plan."On a call with reporters, the head of the Department of Homeland Security gave no specific details about the families but said the children were in the U.S. and parents would be allowed to enter through a process called "humanitarian parole."Lee Gelernt, lead attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, estimates that there may be more than a thousand children still separated from their parents.In recent months, the Biden administration has been grappling with a sharp rise in migrant crossings at the border -mostly from Central America.In some cases, families with children are being sent back across the border to Mexico.

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay