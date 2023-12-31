Driver fatally hits woman she accused of stealing packages, California cops say

A driver accused of running down a 60-year-old woman whom she accused of package theft faces a murder charge after the woman died of her injuries, California police said.

Dene Blakely of San Pablo was arraigned Friday, Dec. 29, on amended charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, San Pablo police said in a news release.

Police said Blakely confronted the other woman, who was walking in her neighborhood, at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Blakely said she recognized the woman as someone who had earlier stolen a package from her porch, police said.

As the argument escalated, Blakely hit the woman with her vehicle, sending her to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Officers arrested Blakely.

The 60-year-old died of her injuries Dec. 23, leading to the amended charges for Blakely, who remains in police custody.

Police ask anyone with information to call 510-215-3150.

San Pablo is about 20 miles northeast of San Francisco.

