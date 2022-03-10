A driver fatally ran over a woman over parking space in Hialeah. Now there’s an arrest

Hialeah police detectives have arrested the man they believe intentionally ran over a woman, killing her, after an argument over a parking space at an apartment complex.

Brandon Zambrano, 22, was arrested early Thursday in Broward County on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

For weeks, detectives had been exhaustively searching for the black Toyota Corolla that struck and then dragged 57-year-old Olga Fernandez on Feb. 13 in the 400 block of West First Avenue. Her horrific death led to international headlines as dramatic video circulated of paramedics trying to save her life.

This isn’t the first time Zambrano has been accused of driving dangerously.

Last year, he was arrested on allegations he tried to smash into two deputies’ cars during a wild ride on U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys during which he hit speeds of more than 100 mph with a 15-year-old girl in the car. He was also driving the Corolla in that case.

Zambrano had been out on bond awaiting trial, court records show.

In the case of Fernandez’s death, that morning, the black car had been parked in the space of Fernandez’s 24-year-old daughter, who arrived home, parked to the side and ran upstairs to use the bathroom. Fernandez went downstairs and got into an argument with the driver, and a woman who was in the passenger’s seat.

Witnesses — including Fernandez’s son, who was walking downstairs — saw the driver and passenger get into the car, which sped off and ran over the woman standing a few feet away. “At the time [Fernandez] was struck, she posed no threat to the motor vehicle or its occupants,” according to an arrest warrant.

Fernandez was dragged for a short distance as the Toyota sped off without stopping. Paramedics rushed to the scene as Fernandez went in and out of consciousness. She died at Ryder Trauma Center and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives identified the type of car through “countless hours of video surveillance” — and part of the Toyota’s front bumper grill was discovered on the scene.

Story continues

According to the warrant, detectives on Sunday found the car, with the front-end damage, parked at 145 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd in Miami Springs. The car’s owner told police that Zambrano — who is homeless and bounces from motel to motel — had been borrowing the Toyota for over a year.

Late Wednesday, detectives found Zambrano in Broward County, and he was taken into custody on an open warrant for a burglary case. Investigators also found the passenger, a 16-year-old girl, who admitted she was the passenger in the car when it ran over Fernandez, the warrant said.

Zambrano remains in the Broward County Jail awaiting a transfer to Miami-Dade.