Driver fatally strikes man, flees in University area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the driver who killed a pedestrian in the University area Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on South Highland Street and Windover Road at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Memphis Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver responsible for hitting the man reportedly fled the scene.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

