Driver fell fast asleep in traffic on I-95, with one foot on brake, Florida cops say

A traffic stop on Interstate 95 took an odd turn over the Memorial Day weekend when the driver was found asleep in traffic with his foot on the brake, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at mile marker 199, about 45 miles southeast of Orlando.

“As Deputy (Edward) Hamilton arrived on-scene, he observed a pickup truck that was completely blocking the right hand lane,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The driver ... was completely passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle still in drive and his foot on the brake. ... Deputy Hamilton had to carefully awaken him, remove him from the driver’s seat, and quickly get the vehicle off the roadway, before it could cause a major crash on I-95.”

A photo shows the sleeping driver was reclined, with the seat eased back and his mouth open.

Details of how long the pickup had been sitting in traffic were not released.

Inside the truck, the deputy found a pistol on the floorboard and a 12-pack of Twisted Tea “with only six remaining unopened,” officials said. Twisted Tea is a malt beverage with a 5% alcohol content.

An additional pistol was found under the driver’s seat, officials said.

The 21-year-old driver, who lives in Brevard County’s Palm Bay community, declined to take a field sobriety test and “refused to provide a breath sample,” the sheriff’s office said. The driver is accused of saying he was just at a strip club where he “consumed only one beverage.”

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm, jail records show.

