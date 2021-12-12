Driver with felony warrant found with gun and ammo during Merced traffic stop, police say

A driver has been arrested after he was found with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in Merced, according to authorities.

Patrick Cervantes, 31, was arrested Saturday when an officer stopped the vehicle he was driving for lighting violations, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Police said Cervantes is on California Department of Corrections parole and had a warrant for felony violation of parole. During the stop, the post stated, the officer searched the vehicle and located a loaded pump action shotgun with a sawed off barrel in the trunk.

According to the post, the serial number had been shaved off the firearm and about 75 additional live rounds of ammunition also were discovered.

Cervantes was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony parole violation, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, alteration of identification on a weapon, several misdemeanors and an infraction.

He remains in custody in lieu of $120,000 bond.

