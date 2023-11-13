Driver fends off axe-wielding man by asking him to pray

A driver in St. Louis, Missouri fended off an would-be carjacker, who was wielding an axe, with prayer. The victim, who was not named in court documents, was exiting his car when the suspect Romel Taylor, brandished the weapon. The victim's response: "Will you pray with me?"

According to a probable cause statement by the responding officer Detective Michael Simpson, Taylor approached the victim's Audi with the large axe and told the victim to give him his keys. That's when the victim turned to prayer.

The Oct. 18 incident was captured on surveillance video and on Nov. 11, Taylor was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, a felony. He was not granted bond.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department said: "Investigators continue to follow up on several cases and present them to the Circuit Attorney's Office for additional charging consideration as Taylor is believed to be responsible for multiple incidents occurring throughout the City of St. Louis in recent weeks."

CBS News has reached out for additional information and is awaiting response.

The Woolly Worm Festival, inching to predict winter's weather

The effect of gender disparities on men

Bradley Cooper on "Maestro"