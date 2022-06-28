Tanner Dashner sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for fiery DUI crash that killed 5

FORT PIERCE — Tanner Dashner, who drove while impaired in 2018 and caused a fiery crash that left five dead, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 70 years behind bars following a hearing that lasted two days.

Senior Circuit Judge Robert Makemson said he typically doesn’t give an explanation for sentences, but noted this was an “exceptional case.”

“This case is about decisions or choices that were made that night, and the consequences of those decisions,” Makemson said. “One of the consequences is that we lost five lives. And then one person's life was forever changed.”

Dashner, then 21, was driving Nov. 23, 2018, an estimated 97 mph in a 30 mph zone south on South 25th Street when his sport utility vehicle slammed into the back of a Dodge Dakota at Midway Road.

The Dodge, driven by Kedan Tillett, 27, of Fort Pierce, and a BMW in front of it had been stopped at the red light at Midway Road.

Dashner didn’t slow down as the Dodge and BMW began to accelerate from a stop after the red light turned green.

Dashner's GMC hit the Dodge, which then crashed into the BMW. The GMC struck the Dodge a second time. The Dodge's gas tank "was compromised and ignited into a fire," a report states.

Tillett, and four passengers — Alexis Chaney, 17; Anthony Victor, 21; Anthony Martin, 16, all of Fort Pierce; and Darien Douglas, 21, of Port St. Lucie — all died in the incident as the pickup caught fire. A sixth person in the Dodge, then 14-year-old Ari'yonnia Stanberry, of Stuart, was pulled out of the truck by a bystander.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators have reported Dashner, now 24, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.274 percent, more than triple the legal limit of 0.08.

Makemson announced Dashner would serve a term including 14.5 years for each of five DUI manslaughter charges with credit for nearly 1,300 days. The terms will be consecutive, meaning 72.5 years. Dashner got time served on two lesser misdemeanor charges.

Makemson’s sentence was in line with what Assistant State Attorney Brandon White asked, though five additional vehicular homicide charges were struck on Monday.

White said he thought Dashner deserved life.

“My heart goes out to the families. This has been one of the toughest cases I've ever handled,” White said. “It's such a high loss of life, and that they were so young.”

Susan Brooks lost her nephew, Anthony Martin, in the incident.

After Makemson announced the sentence, Brooks, standing outside the courthouse in downtown Fort Pierce, said she felt relief and closure.

“We're just ready to move on, put this behind us,” Brooks said. “We just have to be strong.”

She remembered her nephew as a great bowler, who smiled and had the whitest teeth who made everyone laugh and loved to dance. Brooks said she was taught to forgive.

“We have consequences, but it's my heart that will suffer if I don't forgive,” Brooks said. “I won't get relief if I don't forgive.”

Lisan Douglas, the sister of Darien Douglas, said she thought Makemson made the correct decision.

“I felt like what the defense attorney asked for was a slap in the face,” Lisan Douglas said. “I think it was very disgusting and disrespectful to all the lives lost ... what the judge decided, I am content with that decision.”

Ashley Minton, Dashner’s attorney, argued for a downward departure in sentencing. She asked for 15 years for each of four DUI manslaughter charges to run concurrently; 15 years probation for the fifth; plus 1,000 hours of community service.

She noted what she said was evidence of autism spectrum disorder, traumatic brain injury and “organic brain issues.” A variety of health professionals testified about those issues.

Makemson disagreed.

“There was no evidence presented that convinced the court that the defendant has been diagnosed with autism, or Asperger's disease, or is ... anywhere on that spectrum,” Makemson said. “The defense has made the argument that the defendant did not have the mental capacity to understand or realize that he was intoxicated that night. The evidence presented belies that argument.”

Makemson noted a selfie with “sloshed” on it that was posted.

“To me that indicates he knew he was intoxicated at that time,” Makemson said.

Stanberry, now 18, praised the sentence, and said justice was served.

Earlier Tuesday, more than a dozen relatives of those impacted by the crash gave powerful, emotional testimony describing their losses and the pain they continue to feel. They chastised Dashner for his actions, asked for the maximum sentence and gave often tearful speeches.

One was Leslie Douglas, father of Darien Douglas. He said losing a son is one of the greatest fears.

“I am living that fear. I still have problems sleeping at night, I find myself wake up being angry,” Leslie Douglas said. “When I think of the circumstances by which my son was taken, I am overwhelmed with grief.”

Hydia Anderson, Chaney’s sister, said the loss has impacted not just her but her children.

“My sister was a big part of my life, a big part of my children's life,” Anderson said. “My children will never be the same, especially my daughter. Because they were very close.”

For much of the proceedings Dashner sat still. He turned back Tuesday and addressed the crowded courtroom.

“I've never intended to hurt anyone in my life. I regret the poor decisions I've made and I'm sorry to all the families that I have devastated because of this terrible accident,” Dashner said. “I hope that you will receive some closure today. And then one day that you can forgive me.”

