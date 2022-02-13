🌱 Driver Fights With ATV Driver + Blood Shortage

Hello, people of Miller Place-Rocky Point! I'm here with the Monday issue of the Miller Place-Rocky Point Daily.

The passenger of a car was punched in a fight with an all-terrain vehicle rider who blocked traffic with a pack of riders blocking traffic in East Patchogue on Saturday. The riders blocked traffic at Woodside Avenue, near Route 112, just before 4 p.m., said police, and then a male passenger in a Jeep got into a fight with one of the riders and the rider punched him. (Patch) Check out this house for sale in Rocky Point. The $1.1 million custom-built home has a balcony overlooking Long Island Sound. (Patch) Suffolk County officials say there is a chronic shortage of blood supplies in New York since the start of the pandemic, and the Jan. 29 blizzard resulted in 1,000 fewer donations after blood drives were canceled and few donors turned out. (Subscription: Newsday)

Friends of Music Meeting High School Chorus Room, Rocky Point UFSD, 7 p.m.

Nextdoor Neighbor, Miller Place: " I need to fence my entire backyard in Miller Place. Can anyone give a recommendation of a fence company they have used?" (Nextdoor)

Sharon Nachman, division chief of pediatric infectious disease at Stony Brook Children's Hospital, talks about who should get another booster and if children need a booster and when. (Subscription: Newsday)

Suffolk County's Police Benevolent Association's leadership said its members would be boycotting the Super Bowl because Snoop Dogg was the halftime performer, citing his anti-police songs. (Patch)

