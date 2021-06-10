Driver fights off man during chaotic carjacking attempt in Saco

Jun. 10—Police from three York County communities teamed up Wednesday to thwart what they say was a chaotic carjacking attempt.

Saco police said in a news release that they responded around 4:21 p.m. to a report of a fight in the road at 769 Portland Road, the location of Patriot Subaru.

News Center Maine posted a video that showed Jeffrey T. Lavery, 34, of Harrisville, New Hampshire, fighting with the driver of a black Mercedes in front of the car dealership. After the men fought for a short time, Lavery ran off and got into a red Toyota Avalon, which was reported stolen in Old Orchard Beach.

When Saco police arrived, the driver of the Mercedes told officers that Lavery had cut him off in traffic and forced him from the Mercedes. Lavery got into the Mercedes, but the driver pulled him from the vehicle. That is when Lavery ran to the stolen car and fled, police said. He was arrested in Wells by local police.

Old Orchard Beach police say the incident began there at 4:09 p.m. when a possible robbery was reported at a home on Saco Avenue. A man later identified as Lavery had knocked on the door, then forced his way into the home and took keys belonging to the homeowner, police said.

A man who was in the home struggled with Lavery in a successful attempt to stop him from stealing the vehicle, police said. Lavery ran from the scene and is suspected of assaulting a man minutes later in an attempt to steal a motor scooter, according to police.

A short time later, police said Lavery confronted a man and woman at a home, took their keys and fled in their car. That car was the one Lavery was driving during the Saco incident.

Lavery has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24, according to Saco police. Old Orchard Beach police say Lavery was charged with two counts of Class A robbery and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with the incidents there.

Police say the incidents remain under investigation and more charges are anticipated.

Lavery is being held at York County Jail pending an initial court appearance.