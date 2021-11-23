Driver fires shots at another SUV on Berlin Turnpike in Newington, police say

Police are looking for the driver of a dark gray SUV who they say opened fire on another vehicle in Newington Monday night.

There were no reports of injuries from the gunfire, which happened about 7:30 p.m. on the Berlin Turnpike at Pane Road. Both vehicles were stopped in the north lanes of the heavily-traveled road when the driver of the dark SUV started shooting at a white SUV, police say. The motive for the gunfire isn’t clear.

The driver of the darker SUV fled west on Pane Road after opening fire, and the white SUV’s driver headed south. When officers arrived at the scene, they found “numerous shell casings in the roadway,” police say in a news release.

Police have not identified a suspect or victim. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Office David Cyr at 860-666-8445 or dcyr@newingtonct.gov.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.