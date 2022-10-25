Driver who fled crash captured during search in Plains Township

Oct. 25—PLAINS TWP. — A man from Mountain Top was arrested on allegations he fled his wrecked vehicle following a crash that injured another driver on state Route 315 Monday morning.

Brian A. Stout, 53, of Division Street, Wright Township, told Plains Township police he ran away on foot because he was scared and believed there was an arrest warrant for him, according to court records.

Township police responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Olympic Pools just after 9 a.m. learning one of the drivers, Stout, ran away on foot, court records say.

Police searched the area finding Stout near Leggio's Pizzeria on Route 315.

Stout was soaking wet, had leaves and pickers on his clothing and was breathing heavily when he was found, court records say.

Stout told police he was returning to his motel room when the driver in front of him suddenly stopped.

A woman in one of the other vehicles was transported to a local hospital.

Stout was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of accidents involving injury, accidents to attended vehicle, driving with a suspended license and failing to stop and render aid. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.