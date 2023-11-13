Driver fled crash that killed 71-year-old man in Delray Beach, police say

A 71-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Delray Beach while walking on Southwest 10th Avenue, police said.

The driver of a dark cherry red or dark-colored 2016 Chevy Malibu struck the pedestrian in the 1300 block of Southwest 10th Avenue about 7:30 p.m., Delray Beach Police said in a news release Sunday.

The man, whose identity was not released, died at the scene. The driver fled south toward Linton Boulevard, the news release said.

Police are looking for the suspect’s car, which is believed to have extensive damage to the grille in the front, the headlights and windshield and the driver’s side fog light cover, the police department said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Henry Lugo at 561-243-7800.