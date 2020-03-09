Driver fleeing cops runs right into a police active-shooter drill, CA officials say

A California man tried to flee police, but officials say he instead ended up right in the middle of their active shooter training.

A 55-year-old in Santa Cruz fled from California Highway Patrol officials Sunday afternoon, according to a news release. The man drove directly into a parking lot, surrounded by officials with guns, photos show.

He drove directly into an active shooter training exercise, the agency said.

“Talk about bad luck!” the agency said.

Officials from the Highway Patrol, State Parks, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and several fire and EMS officials, the news release said.

“The pursuing officer was soon accompanied by numerous law enforcement officers including our newest officers who recently reported to Santa Cruz,” the news release said.

The man was arrested for evading and for driving under the influence, according to the Highway Patrol.