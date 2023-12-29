Driver fleeing crash smashes into SUV and flips, South Carolina cops say. One dead

A car crash in front of a South Carolina high school killed one person after a truck driver was believed to be escaping another wreck, police said.

The truck smashed into an SUV in Florence, which was seen by witnesses and video surveillance footage, according to a Dec. 29 Florence Police Department news release. The crash occurred in front of West Florence High School, as well as a shopping area that includes Goodwill, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The Chevy truck was speeding when it crossed through the center of the road, striking the Dodge SUV on the driver’s side, according to police.

The impact caused the truck to roll over and serious damage to the SUV, police said.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Florence County Deputy Coroner Danny Taylor, police said. The truck driver was severely injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Before hitting the SUV, the truck was involved in another wreck, police said. Police said they suspect the crash happened when the truck hit another car at a nearby red light. The truck driver is believed to have been attempting to flee the scene of the first crash, police said, which is what led to the fatal wreck that followed.

The crash is under investigation by the Florence Police Department Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Florence is about 80 miles northeast of Columbia.

