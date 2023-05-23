Driver fleeing deputies gets lost, ends up in marsh — covered in mud, Florida cops say

A driver trying to outrun deputies got hopelessly lost on North Florida’s back roads and drove straight into a marsh, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The 25-year-old suspect, identified as Austin Daniel Cox, was found covered in mud as he attempted to blend into the marsh, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened late Sunday, May 21, as deputies chased a stolen vehicle, officials said.

“The pursuit started in Clay County when Cox attempted to hit one of their deputies. Cox then decided his best option was to head south into Putnam (County),” the sheriff’s office said.

“Somewhere along the way into Putnam County, Cox found himself on Bardin Road. As if that wasn’t rural enough, in his desperate effort to evade deputies, he then turned onto Johns Road before plowing into a cattle gate and fence. As patrol vehicles closed in, Cox put the stolen truck in reverse and rammed a Clay County patrol vehicle.”

The suspect then drove into a marsh, jumped out “and attempted to hide in the heavy foliage, covering himself in mud,” according to the sheriff’s office.

K9 trackers from Clay County were called in and sniffed out the man, who lives in Clay County’s Orange Park community, officials said.

A search revealed he was in possession of “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and a single barrel sawed off shotgun,” officials said.

Cox was arrested and charged with “aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a vehicle used to traffic narcotics, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, resisting arrest without violence and criminal mischief damage over $1,000,” officials said.

Charges involving the stolen vehicle and chase will be filed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

Cox is a convicted felon released from prison in 2021, officials said.

Motorist fleeing deputy drives his pickup into Florida river and floats away, cops say

911 call about fight ends with Florida cop separating 2 brawling goats, sheriff says

Annoyed cows lead cops to fugitive hiding in their pasture, North Carolina town says