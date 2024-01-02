Driver fleeing NYPD strikes 7 during Manhattan New Year's revelry

A woman pinned beneath a food truck was among nine people hurt early New Year’s Day when a driver involved in a fight near Madison Square Garden fled from police and crashed blocks away, police said.

The 39-year-old woman is in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, as are six other pedestrians struck.

The chaos began when NYPD cops intervened in an argument between the driver and another man at W. 33rd St. and Seventh Ave. in Midtown about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The 44-year-old driver jumped into a black Mercedes C300 and sped off, striking more than one police vehicle as he sped up Seventh Avenue the wrong way, then turned left onto West 34th Street, cops said.

The driver jumped the curb, hitting a food truck and the pedestrians, with the woman pinned beneath the cart as it toppled over. The storefront of Peruvian restaurant Chirp was completely destroyed in the crash.

A cop was taken to NYU Langone Health with minor injuries.

The driver, taken into custody moments after the crash, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition. Charges against him were pending.

It wasn’t immediately clear if police were chasing the driver when he crashed.