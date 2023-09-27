Driver fleeing police crashes into vehicle, killing teen and 2 adults, Indiana cops say

Three people are dead after police say a vehicle that was involved in a high-speed chase crashed into another car.

Indiana State troopers tried to pull over a Dodge Challenger, which they say was driving recklessly, Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9:37 p.m., according to a news release.

The driver of the Challenger refused to pull over, leading to a 12-minute chase, the release said. Troopers said they tried to use stop sticks, which deflate cars’ tires, to stop the vehicle but couldn’t get them in place. At 9:50 p.m. they decided to end the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the release.

“Those factors include the aggressive and reckless driving by the suspect and the suspect had turned around and was leaving a rural, low populated area, and driving back toward Indianapolis,” the release said.

Minutes after troopers said they ended the chase, they got a call on the radio of a nearby crash. When they arrived, they realized one of the vehicles was the Challenger from the pursuit, according to the release.

Officials said three people were trapped inside the Challenger, including 14-year-old Christian Leyba-Gonzalez and 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez Jr., who were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to WXIN and the Indianapolis Star.

The driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Makayla Hankins, was critically injured. She was also taken to a hospital where she died, WXIN reported.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver of the Challenger ran a red light and collided with the second vehicle, troopers said.

The driver of the Challenger had minor injuries, troopers said. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement causing death. Police have not released his identity, according to the release.

