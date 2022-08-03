Driver fleeing Round Rock police killed 14-year-old pedestrian, officials said

Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
·4 min read

A man fleeing Round Rock police in a stolen car struck and killed a 14-year-old boy who was crossing a street on Sunday, an arrest affidavit said.

Leandro Brito-Martinez, 26, of Austin, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Tobias Soto, police said. The punishment for murder is up to 99 years in prison.

Soto was killed at the intersection of La Frontera and Louis Henna boulevards, according to the affidavit that was released on Tuesday. The officer had stopped chasing Brito-Martinez before he hit Soto, said Police Department spokesman Nick Olivier.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim," Olivier said on Tuesday.

Olivier said he didn't know how much time passed after the officer stopped the chase and when the crash happened.

"As the officer began to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed," Olivier said. "The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle but determined further engagement was not safe and the report of a stolen vehicle did not represent an immediate need to stop and apprehend the suspect, so the officer disengaged. Then the crash occurred."

Leandro Brito-Martinez has been booked into the Williamson County Jail with bail set at $1 million. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

The incident started after police learned from a camera system at 5:05 p.m. Sunday that a stolen 2019 Honda was traveling west on Gattis School Road at AW Grimes Boulevard, according to the affidavit.

Round Rock police had been chasing a man in a stolen car before he hit and killed a pedestrian, officials said.
The camera system is located around the city to help identify stolen vehicles and to alert police, the affidavit said. At 5:13 p.m., the officer found Brito-Martinez driving the stolen car around the Target shopping center parking lot at 121 Louis Henna Blvd., the document said.

More:12 killed on Austin roads in May; traffic death toll up to at least 49 for the year

Brito-Martinez pulled onto the northbound frontage road of Interstate 35 and then headed west on Louis Henna Boulevard with the officer trying to stop him, according to the affidavit. It said Brito-Martinez was weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed.

After the officer stopped the chase, his police dashcam video showed Brito-Martinez drive through a red light at 5:17 p.m. at La Frontera and Louis Henna boulevards and strike a Kia vehicle in the intersection, according to Olivier and the affidavit. Brito-Martinez struck Soto after hitting the car, the affidavit said.

The video then showed Brito-Martinez stopping within 300 feet of the intersection and getting out of the car and running, police said. The patrol officer following him chased him on foot, according to the affidavit. It said Brito-Martinez was arrested after a short chase.

Soto, who died at the scene, had been walking in the crosswalk when Brito-Martinez struck him, police said. Soto's mother, Gisela Rodriguez, was at the scene attempting to find him because he had been missing for about an hour and his phone location showed him in the area, the affidavit said.

It said Brito-Martinez later told police he knew the car he was driving was stolen and also knew he had warrants for his arrest. He said he saw the patrol car following him with its lights activated, the affidavit said. Brito-Martinez said he was going so fast at the intersection where Soto was hit that he couldn't stop, police said.

Brito-Martinez later said in a call to his girlfriend that he remembered "the impact of the accident" and seeing Soto being thrown into the air, the affidavit said.

According to Williamson County jail records, he had outstanding warrants issued by the Hays County sheriff's office for forgery and fraudulent possession of identifying information. The records show Brito-Martinez also faces charges from Williamson County's Court-at-Law #2 for bond forfeiture in connection with fleeing a police officer in February 2021 and evading and resisting arrest in January.

Rodriguez on Tuesday declined to comment about her son's death but shared his photo. She posted on Facebook that "words can't describe the pain I feel today."

"You had the kindest heart and such a special spirit," she wrote. "This year you would have started high school. All summer long you trained in boxing and started football just last week. Not a lazy bone in your body."

The message also said: "You were definitely going places, your life was cut far too short but there won’t be a day that we won’t think about you. I’m so proud of you son. The last 14 years I spent with you made me the happiest."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police say driver in stolen car faces murder charge in 14-year-old pedestrian's death

