Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes in northeast Salem, causing power outage

Marion County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the driver of white Hyundai sedan who fled during a traffic stop Tuesday night near Silverton Road and Brown Road and crashed into a utility pole, causing a power outage for some 2,000 PG&E customers, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

A deputy pulled the car over at about 7:40 p.m., but the driver fled and crashed into the power pole and the front yard or a residence on the 2500 block of Brown Road NE, according to a prepared statement.

The driver and a passenger fled before deputies could arrive, the statement said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies found two handguns in a vehicle that crashed into a power pole and front yard of a residence in northeast Salem on Tuesday night.

Power was restored around 11:30 p.m., according to a Portland General Electric spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fernandez at 503-949-2584.

For questions, comments, and news tips, email reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com

