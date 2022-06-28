Driver fleeing traffic stop flips in Southeast Moultrie yard

Jun. 28—MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop dramatically crashed on Fifth Avenue Southeast Friday morning.

Moultrie police said the driver fled on foot, but a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken for his arrest.

At about 9:59 a.m. Friday, MPD Sgt. Christopher Powell initiated a traffic stop on a black 2005 Jaguar for a traffic infraction in the area of First Avenue Southeast and Farmers Market Boulevard, according to a press release from the Moultrie Police Department on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle briefly stopped on Port Street. As Powell exited his patrol vehicle, the Jaguar's driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and fled the traffic stop, the MPD said.

The Jaguar turned onto Fifth Avenue Southeast then tried to make a left turn onto 11th Street Southeast, where he lost control of the vehicle. It overturned and came to a final rest on top of a vehicle that was parked at the residence on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 11th Street Southeast.

Police said the driver ran from the scene. They identified him as Michael Dewayne Sutton Jr. Sutton has warrants for his arrest charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (felony), probation violation, obstruction and several traffic violations.