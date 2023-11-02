Driver fleeing Wauwatosa police crashes, killing 32-year-old, and escapes on foot

A driver fleeing Wauwatosa police crashed into another car, killing a 32-year-old driver, and escaped the scene on foot Thursday.

The crash occurred just over the municipal boundary in Milwaukee, at the intersection of West Capitol Drive and North 100th Street at 10:42 a.m. Thursday.

According to Milwaukee police, an officer with the Wauwatosa Police Department tried to stop the suspect vehicle, which fled. The officer eventually terminated a pursuit, but the fleeing vehicle crashed into another car, killing the driver.

A statement from Milwaukee police didn't say where or when the Wauwatosa officer attempted the traffic stop or how long a pursuit lasted. Wauwatosa police didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle then fled on foot. The vehicle was reported stolen days earlier, Milwaukee police said.

The incident is the fourth traffic death in Milwaukee since Saturday. Two of those deaths came after drivers, speeding as they exited a freeway, either lost control or ran a red light and collided with another car.

Another crash occurred after a driver reportedly had a medical event and crashed into a pole, killing an 11-year-old boy, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Thursday's crash marks the 66th traffic death of the year in Milwaukee, compared to 59 as of the same date a year ago, according to Milwaukee police data.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee hit-and-run kills driver, starts with Wauwatosa traffic stop