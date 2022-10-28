Driver flees crash, leaving behind 62-year-old’s body in truck bed, Michigan cops say

A routine crash investigation escalated when Michigan police discovered a dead body in the bed of a pickup truck.

The driver of a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle in Roseville then fled the scene on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27, the Roseville Police Department said in a news conference filmed by Fox 2.

Roseville police officers arrived at the scene and began checking the pickup truck for information, Fox 2 reported.

“We opened up the bed of the pickup truck and found a deceased person,” Roseville police said in a news conference recorded by ClickOnDetroit.

The body belonged to a 62-year-old woman from Roseville, police told ClickOnDetroit and WXYZ. The woman’s identity has not been released. Her death is “suspicious,” but the cause is unknown, Roseville police told ClickOnDetroit.

“We don’t believe at this time that the deceased has anything to do with the accident. We think the body was already in the back of the truck,” police said at the news conference.

Roseville police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene, releasing photos of him on Facebook.

The crash took place in Roseville, along the border with Warren, about 15 miles northeast of Detroit.

