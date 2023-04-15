Driver flees after crashing into White Settlement home, police say

Police are investigating after a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a house in White Settlement Friday night, officials said.

The driver was seen fleeing the scene, and a handgun was found in the car, White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook posted on social media.

According to Cook, the driver lost control of the car and hit a residence in the 400 block of Parkside Drive around 9:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The driver, described as a young man wearing dark clothes, was last seen running north on Judd Street, Cook said. Police are looking for cameras that captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the White Settlement Police Department at 817-246-7070.