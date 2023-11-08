Driver flees in dump truck following shooting of man who tried to run away, TN cops say

A dump truck driver is accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to run away at a Nashville gas station, Tennessee police said.

The driver then got in his truck and fled the scene, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

When police responded to the 7-Eleven, they said they found 40-year-old Joshua Westmoreland had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Now 52-year-old Reginald Ewin of Pegram faces a charge of criminal homicide, according to Davidson County court records.

On Nov. 6 at about 6 p.m., police said surveillance video shows Ewin and Westmoreland were fighting. Ewin pulled out a pistol and began firing at the other man, who tried to run away, police said.

Westmoreland was struck multiple times, then Ewin drove away in the dump truck, according to the release.

Shortly after, police said a dump truck was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a store. Officers “quickly spotted” the truck in another parking lot, where Ewin was arrested, according to the release.

He’s being held without bond, records show.

McClatchy News reached out to his attorney on Nov. 8 and did not receive an immediate response.

