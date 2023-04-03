Driver in critical condition after fleeing fiery crash that killed 1, injured 2 others in Hollywood

One person is dead and three others, including the driver, are seriously injured after a man crashed his vehicle in Hollywood early Monday and ran away from the fiery wreck, according to authorities.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of West Sunset Boulevard. The Tesla Model X hit a lamppost and a tree after veering off the road near Sunset and Marmont Lane, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver abandoned the passengers and the Tesla, which then caught fire, police said. The man got into another vehicle that was believed to be following the Tesla, and he was taken to a hospital, according to the LAPD.

The unidentified driver is in critical condition and police are unable to interview him, but officers are positive he is the person who was driving the Tesla, police said.

Bystanders pulled two women out of the vehicle, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said. A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical and serious condition, respectively, Humphrey said.

Firefighters found the remains of a person who died in the vehicle, Humphrey said. It's unclear how the victims were affiliated with each other.

Multiple witnesses saw the crash and called 911, Humphrey said, but police have not provided a description of the driver. Both county and city of Los Angeles emergency crews responded to the wreck, which happened on the border with the city of West Hollywood.

Video from OnScene.TV showed the burned-out frame of a vehicle smoldering in the road and a damaged palm tree that was struck before the vehicle caught fire.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.