Driver flees four-vehicle Longmont crash on foot Tuesday, later arrested

Jan. 31—A man suspected of causing a four-vehicle crash before fleeing the scene in Longmont on Tuesday was arrested on three active warrants.

According to Longmont Public Safety spokeswoman Robin Ericson, police responded to the area of Nelson Road and Hover Street at approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a four-vehicle crash. On-scene, officers found a fully loaded Glock 43 with a magazine and another loaded firearm magazine in the suspect's car. According to Ericson, the officers also found a clear plastic baggy with cocaine inside as well as a pill bottle and a small glass jar with white powder, a scale and multiple plastic baggies.

Police identified a 29-year-old man as the suspect and found three active warrants out for his arrest. The man was wanted for weapons possession, felony assault and strangulation out of Garfield County and misdemeanor assault and trespass in a motor vehicle out of Larimer County.

He is facing charges of DUI, possession of a weapon, having a license under restraint, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving and multiple drug possession charges. he also is being charged with violating a restraining order that prohibited the possession or purchase of weapons.

The man was transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to Boulder County Jail. Ericson said that is does not appear that anyone else was transported.