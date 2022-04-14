Driver flees after high-speed chase, leaves drugs behind

Apr. 14—State police are looking for a driver who fled a traffic stop early Thursday morning on I-93 north, leading police on a high-speed chase in Bow and Concord before the driver crashed the car and escaped on foot.

According to a news release, a trooper observed the vehicle speeding around 12:20 a.m. and attempted to stop the driver, who fled at speeds reaching 115 mph. Troopers deployed "stop sticks" in the area south of the Exit 16 off-ramp and the driver attempted to avoid them, losing control of the vehicle and crashing in the median next to the exit ramp.

The driver fled on foot, leaving behind 100 grams of what appeared to be fentanyl in the car, police said. A police dog was brought to the scene to search for the driver, but the search was unsuccessful.

State police said they have a "person of interest" in the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at 603-223-6915 or by email at: Brandon.J.Rivard@dos.nh.gov.