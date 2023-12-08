Driver flees after hitting and killing bicyclist in Thermal, CHP says

A 54-year-old Coachella man died after he was hit by multiple vehicles while riding his bike in Thermal on Thursday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The first driver who hit him fled the scene and has not been located.

Officers responded to a report of the crash on Grapefruit Boulevard north of Palm Street at around 11:25 p.m., according to a press release. They determined the man had been riding southbound on Grapefruit Boulevard when the first vehicle, which was also heading south, hit him. A second vehicle then struck the man, who has not been identified by the coroner.

CHP reported the driver of the second vehicle, who stopped and called 911, will not be charged.

This is a developing story.

