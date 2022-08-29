Driver flees after hitting, killing man near New Castle Sunday night: Police

A 30-year-old Baltimore man who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian near New Castle Sunday night was later found, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to Boulden Boulevard at the intersection of Southgate Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. for reports of the crash. There, they found a 54-year-old man from New Castle dead.

Through their investigation, troopers determined the Baltimore man was driving a Toyota Highlander west on Boulden Boulevard when the man stepped into the lane in front of the car. After hitting the man, the driver fled.

Not long after the crash, New Castle County Police found the car and pulled it over. Both the driver and passenger were "taken into custody without incident," state police said, though no charges have been filed.

Police have not given a reason as to why the driver fled, but said the road was dark at the time and the victim was not carrying a light. Police will release his name once family has been notified.

