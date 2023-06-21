Driver flees after hitting, killing person on Everett street

One person was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Everett Wednesday morning.

Everett Police said the victim is female. Her age is not yet known.

The victim was hit in the northbound lanes of Evergreen Way at around 4:45 a.m. Video from the scene showed what may be the victim’s shoes in the street, along with a backpack.

After the crash, the driver of a dark-colored SUV got out of the vehicle, looked at the victim, got back into the SUV, and left the scene, according to Everett Police Department spokesperson Ora Hamel.

A man who works at a nearby 7-Eleven said the victim was hit by more than one car after she was down in the street following the initial impact.

The northbound lanes of Evergreen Way are closed from Olivia Park to 100th Street.

Everett Police said traffic detectives will be at the scene for a few hours.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes to avoid the area.



