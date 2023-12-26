Driver flees after hitting parked vehicle on Remington St.
The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Remington St. and Clifford Ave for a two-car crash Monday afternoon.
The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of Remington St. and Clifford Ave for a two-car crash Monday afternoon.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game with an injury.
Let the after-Christmas sale shopping commence! Score an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80, a Dyson vac for $140 off and more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Eagles game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Dolphins game.
Sales of electric cars in the European Union were almost half of all new passenger car registrations in the EU between January and November 2023 and already crossed the halfway mark in the month of November alone, data shows.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
A 1995 Chrysler New Yorker, one of the final generation of New Yorkers, found in a wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers match.
From snail mucin to a no-flake lengthening mascara to a body oil made for a queen, here are the best beauty items of the year.
A 1971 Volkswagen Super Beetle in a Colorado wrecking yard.
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast we drive the GMC Canyon, chat about the Camaro's death and more.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
Here's a guide to tracking Santa's Christmas Eve journey from the North Pole to kids around the world.
A 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 50th Anniversary Edition sedan, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.