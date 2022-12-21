Driver flees police near Lafayette with 3 children in her minivan

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers tried to stop Guadalupe Guerrero and her northbound Honda Odyssey on Interstate 65 near the South Street exit, but she fled with three children inside the minivan, according to Indiana State Police.

She didn't get far.

Troopers tried to stop Guerrero, 39, of Fishers, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday for traffic violations, police said.

Her minivan left the eastside of the interstate as she approached the Schuyler Avenue/Indiana 25 exit, police said.

Her Odyssey hit an embankment, sending her into the southbound lanes of Indiana 25, where it hit another embankment, causing the vehicle to roll, police said.

The minivan came to rest in a ditch north of Indiana 25 and east of I-65, police said.

The three children — a 6-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were taken to a Lafayette area hospital, police said, noting that the extent of their injuries are not known.

All three children were reported missing on Tuesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the missing children report, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.

Guerrero remained hospitalized Wednesday for her injuries, according to police.

The troopers will turn their investigation into the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors will then decide if Guerrero is to be charged, Piers said.

