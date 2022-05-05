Driver flees scene on foot after a Lexington crash. Police look for suspect

Lexington police are searching for a person who fled from a crash scene Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. at Darien Drive and Traveller Road, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. It was a two-vehicle collision and one of the vehicles flipped over.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved fled on foot afterwards, Truex said. The driver was still at-large as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was serious hurt but the involved vehicles were heavily damaged. A light pole was also knocked down.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.