Driver flinging tools at pursuing Florida cops turns out to be escapee, sheriff says

A baffling crime spree that included a driver throwing tools from a stolen truck started to make sense when deputies realized the suspect just escaped from jail, according to investigators in Florida.

The odd series of events began around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, when a school resource officer saw a barefoot man climbing the fence at Moore Haven High School, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office reports. Moore Haven is about 110 miles northwest of Miami.

“The subject made his way to the Moore Haven Post Office where he was attempting to car jack a mail carriers’ personal vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The mail carrier was able to lock her doors, to which the subject could not gain entry and then stole a blue bicycle and was fleeing the area.”

A pursuit tracked him to a nearby ATV shop, deputies said, “where the subject was able to steal a 2005 white Chevrolet pickup that was not occupied but was running.”

A 16-foot utility trailer was attached to the rear of the truck, making it unmissable in traffic.

Deputies were in the process of chasing the truck and trailer on U.S. 27 when the driver began “throwing tools at the deputies,” officials said.

“As the subject approached US27 and intersection of SR29 he lost control of the vehicle and struck a gold GMC Arcadia. Deputies were able to apprehend the subject at approximately 12:34 pm,” officials said.

“While deputies were on scene the Glades County Sheriff’s Office (Jail Division) advised the deputies (the driver) had just escaped from the exercise yard of the jail at approximately 12:14 pm.”

The 35-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, then arrested and charged with “escape, attempted carjacking, grand theft auto, fleeing to elude and throwing deadly missiles from a vehicle,” officials said.

Girl’s seat choice proves life-saving when tire crushes windshield, Florida cops say

11-year-old girl presses box cutter to boy’s neck and whispers threat, Florida cops say

Deputy bravely offers help to injured bobcat in Florida and gets unexpected reaction