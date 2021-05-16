Tampa driver dies after he’s forced off U.S. 41 into power pole, troopers say

Jamal Thalji, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

RUSKIN — A 38-year-old Tampa man was killed Saturday when another driver knocked his vehicle off U.S. 41 and sent him crashing into a power pole, troopers say.

The man’s vehicle was trapped beneath downed power lines at the crash scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place about 6:45 p.m. on U.S. 41 north of Valroy Road near the Manatee RV Park.

A 41-year-old Tampa man driving south on U.S. 41 overtook the other vehicle in the inside lane and then started entering the right lane to pass. But the driver’s left-front end struck the right-rear of the victim’s vehicle, troopers say.

The collision caused the first car to travel into the west shoulder. When the driver over-corrected, troopers say, the car re-entered the southbound lanes and rolled over. The driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was forced off the roadway, troopers say, entered the west shoulder, crashed into a power pole and overturned. The driver died at the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the two men because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Recommended Stories

  • A driver carrying fuel canisters in her car flipped over, setting herself and the car on fire - another hoarding accident since the Colonial Pipeline was taken out

    A woman set herself and her car on fire as she carried several gas canisters in an attempt to hoard fuel amid the Colonial Pipeline outage.

  • Driver killed, passenger hurt after car hits tree by Midlands road, SC cops say

    A car ran off the road and crashed into a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Man was driving 143 mph on Kentucky highway, police say ... until he ran out of gas

    A man was clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, and he only stopped when he ran out of gas, law enforcement officers say.

  • Food Network ‘Restaurant Impossible’ Participant Arrested For Cold-Case Murder

    A Columbia, Missouri man who once appeared on the Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible show has been arrested and charged with murder in a four-year-old cold case. Jeffrey McWilliams was arrested Tuesday on charges of second degree murder, first degree robbery, and armed criminal action in relation to the murder of Augustus Roberts in December 2017. The Food […]

  • The Last Ford GT40 Ever Built Is Heading to Auction

    The baby blue-and-white racer is the final example to roll off the production line in 1969.

  • Killed by her boyfriend in 1917, this Fort Worth woman is forgotten in an unmarked grave

    Zella Faulk was murdered at the age of 19 by the man she wanted to marry.

  • I'm Bikini-Obsessed—Here's Where I'm Buying My Swimsuits This Season

    Shopping secrets disclosed here.

  • Tear gas fired at pro Palestinian demo in Paris

    Riot police fired tear gas on defiant protesters in Paris who were supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday's demonstration in the French capital. (May 15)

  • Beloved Contractor Attacked By His Own Friend In 'Absolutely Senseless' Murder

    Martin "Marty" Lucas was well-known in Ardmore, Oklahoma for his kindness. Tragically, someone who had benefited from that kindness would end Marty's life. On November 15, 2019, police arrived at his home to perform a welfare check. They could see through the window Marty was lying on the floor, so they forced their way in, only to discover Marty, then 63, was dead. All signs pointed to a struggle: Items in the home had been knocked over, blood had splattered everywhere, and Marty’s hands were bruised. “I think he fought for his life,” Eric Hamblin, captain of the Ardmore Police Department, told “An Unexpected Killer,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Blood on the back of Marty’s head indicated that he’d died from blunt force trauma. Police also found pieces of a moss-covered rock, which they traced to the stone pathway leading up to Marty’s front door. His wallet and phone were missing from the scene. But even more disturbingly, police also noticed burn marks, as if from a clothes iron, on Marty’s shirt, introducing the idea of torture into the equation. Had someone not only brutally killed Marty Lucas, but tortured him beforehand? And if so, why? And who? There was no sign of forced entry in the home, suggesting Marty had been familiar with his killer and let them inside willingly. Police began their investigation by trying to figure out who would want to harm Marty — no easy task, as he was not known to have very many enemies. He was “such a nice person,” his daughter-in-law Brittany Lucas told producers. He did, however, struggle with substance abuse, and his addiction led him to commit petty crimes, authorities recalled. It was when he started his own carpentry business that he returned to the straight and narrow. Marty then devoted his life to being a good father and serving as a mentor to others who struggled with substance abuse by providing work for them. Authorities spoke to Marty’s son Michael Lucas, who informed them that his father’s beloved truck was missing from the scene. It was a crucial lead for investigators. “We knew that this truck was a key to solving this homicide,” Brice Woolly, a detective with the Ardmore PD, told producers. Oxygen Series For More Cases About Mysterious Deaths, Watch 'Accident, Suicide Or Murder' They were also able to track where Marty was last seen alive: He was known to visit a nearby gas station every morning to pick up coffee, but surveillance footage recovered from the scene showed that he’d last been there on Tuesday morning, three days before he was found dead on Friday. However, his truck was captured on surveillance footage being driven by someone on the road some time after that. As the investigation continued, police scoured surveillance footage of the nearby gas station for any strange activity and soon spotted footage of a lone man walking from the direction of a motel toward Marty’s home. While investigators got to work trying to find the identity of the man, they also spoke again with Marty’s family in an effort to find out who Marty may have been spending time with before he was killed. His family reported that Marty was not only known for giving jobs to people who were trying to get their life back on track, but he paid them in cash. He’d also had to fire a number of people after they were caught stealing from him. With that information, a new theory began to emerge: Could one of Marty’s workers, who would have known that he regularly carried large amounts of cash on him, have robbed him? Police eventually received the autopsy report, which shed disturbing light on what happened in Marty’s last moments: It confirmed he’d died from blunt force trauma to the head, and revealed there were also burns on his back and his arms, and that they'd been inflicted onto him after he was already dead. Still investigators were at a standstill, clearing all possible suspects that emerged until one phone call reignited the case. Marty’s truck had been found hundreds of miles away in Springdale, Arkansas. Someone had called police to report a man named Jack Latham was in possession of the truck. An investigation of the behicle revealed blood had recently been cleaned from the interior. Jack Latham “This was the break that we needed,” Woolly said. Police learned from Marty’s family Latham had been one of the men that Marty had hired to work for him. He had a criminal history filled with misdemeanors, but he was a trusted worker and was not known to be violent. He also hadn’t been seen for months, and had ties — an ex-wife and daughter — in Arkansas. Police went to the jail to interview Latham, where they immediately noticed that he had a black eye and other bruises, which they suspected were sustained during Marty’s murder. But after detectives read him his rights and informed him that he was a suspect, he refused to talk, prompting them to instead seek out his daughter and ex-wife. They said that they’d seen Latham a couple of days before the murder and that on Tuesday night, he’d called Marty and asked for work but was denied due to his drug use. Surveillance footage from the hotel that Latham was staying at showed him leaving the premises in the same clothes as the person who was caught on surveillance video in Ardmore walking toward Marty’s house before the murder. Security cameras also captured Latham driving Marty’s truck into the parking lot of the motel where he was staying, and then throwing something into the dumpster: likely the rock that was used during the murder, police theorized. Police charged Latham with murder and he was extradited to Oklahoma to face charges. There, Latham began his confession: He told investigators he’d been desperate to get money for drugs and knew that Marty would have cash. Marty had refused to give him any money because he knew he’d use it for drugs and a physical fight occurred. Latham admitted to using a paperweight from a nearby table to hit Marty, at which point he panicked, took the money and the truck, and fled. He denied using a rock from outside or an iron to attack Marty, leading police to suspect that the drugs he’d been on at the time had significantly altered his memory of the event. “It was absolutely senseless, over a few hundred dollars,” Woolly concluded. Jack pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Marty’s family is now focused on honoring his memory by continuing to help others in their community, KTEN reported last year. “It didn't matter who you were, or where you came from… he'd help you. And so we all help each other, we help everyone,” Brittany Lucas told the outlet. “I want to give back to my community just because of the person he was.” For more on this case and others like it, watch "An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • How Richard Petty Was Shortchanged From NASCAR Cup Win No. 201

    Petty took one for the family race team in 1959 at Lakewood Speedway, near Atlanta.

  • Hundreds of dead jellyfish wash ashore on South Carolina

    Experts say this is something that happens every year due to a combination of springtime jellyfish population growth and wind.

  • A Connecticut high schooler was charged with racial harassment and breach of peace after making a racist Snapchat post of a Black student

    The social media post reportedly included a red circle around the student's image and a caption that read, "why is he not in chains?"

  • Man ghosts Chapel Hill woman who paid him for backyard work

    "Where are you? Are you showing up today?" A Chapel Hill woman's contractor took the money and ran...and this contractor pleaded guilty to doing something very similar several years ago.

  • Police officer shoots a man at The Falls. Cops say he had a knife made to look like a gun

    A Miami-Dade County police officer shot a man at The Falls shopping mall in Kendall Friday night who law enforcement says was armed with a knife that was designed to look like a gun.

  • Durst trial to resume after long delay; will jury be ready?

    It took nearly 15 years for police to arrest New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the killing of his best friend and another five to bring him to trial. On Monday, more than 14 months later, the jury is returning to Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can complete their assignment. Durst, 78, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his friend Susan Berman, who was shot in the back of the head in her LA home in December 2000.

  • ‘How did he get up there?’ Florida man makes like Spider-Man atop South Beach light pole

    South Beach seldom fails to deliver the wacky.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says it was a 'mistake' to oust Liz Cheney and calls Trump 'toxic for the Republican Party and for the country'

    "To ostracize somebody, remove them from their leadership position is crazy. It's kind of doubling down on failure," Hogan said on CNN Sunday.

  • Stillwater (UK Trailer 1)

    A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

  • This Ice Cream Treat Looks Like Fried Chicken—And the Flavor Is Just as Mind-Blowing

    From pickle-flavored cotton candy to buffalo wing cupcakes , we’ll taste just about...

  • Moment speeding Audi driver loses control causing car to hit baby in pram

    Kamran Khan, 29, was driving a high-performance Audi RS6, which can go up to 150mph.