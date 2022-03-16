Driver found with 35 empty beer cans faces fifth DUI charge, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee man was charged with driving while intoxicated — for the fifth time.

The Franklin Police Department arrested Dylan Lankford, 30, from Mount Juliet, a city about 20 miles east of Nashville, on March 14, according to a news release.

An officer saw Lankford commit a traffic offense. When he stopped Lankford, the officer said he determined that he was impaired and arrested him, authorities said.

After looking inside his car, the officer found 35 empty cans and bottles of beer.

The man was charged with a felony DUI for the fifth time, the release says.

Lankford also faces charges of violation of the implied consent law, having open alcohol in his vehicle and disregarding a traffic control device, according to Franklin police.

“4 previous DUIs and he still has his license? Really!” one commenter on Franklin police Twitter page.

Lankford is in jail on a $22,000 bond and is due in court on April 28.

If you or a loved one shows signs of substance use disorder, you can seek help by calling the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357 or find treatment using SAMHSA's online locator.

2-year-old seen dangling out window with driver passed out at wheel, Utah cops say

High on deodorant? Florida driver faces DUI charge after sniffing Right Guard, cops say

Man calls 911 to say his dealer cheated him and wants his meth tested, Florida cops say

Car crashes through church, all the way to altar, before evening service, NC cops say