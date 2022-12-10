Driver found, arrested, in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run, deputies say

Deputies on Saturday charged a Madeira Beach man in connection with a Treasure Island hit-and-run crash that killed a woman earlier this week.

John Mackinnon Dennelly, 62, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Pinellas County Jail early Saturday afternoon, records show, but bond information was not yet available.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dennelly was driving a blue 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup truck on Tuesday in Treasure Island. Felicia White, 46, was walking north along Gulf Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. when she attempted to cross 108th Avenue N in a marked crosswalk, deputies said.

Dennelly, driving south on Gulf Boulevard, turned left and hit her with his truck before driving away, the Sheriff’s Office said. White died at the scene, according to the agency.

Deputies had announced Wednesday they were searching for the vehicle and said they found it Thursday.

Pinellas court records show Dennelly has been charged with several traffic infractions over the last decade.