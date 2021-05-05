Driver found dead in crashed taxi in Moorhead and suffering from 'suspicious trauma,' police say

A taxi driver suffering from suspicious injuries was found dead early Wednesday in his crashed car in Moorhead, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to the scene of the crash, the 300 block of S. 20th Street, and saw the wreckage on next to railroad tracks, police said.

The officers believe the taxi was heading east, crossed over 20th, then over the tracks and crashed.

The man "was located deceased in the driver's seat with suspicious trauma to his body," a police statement read. There was no one else at the scene.

While authorities have classified the death as a homicide, they have yet to be specific about how the injuries were inflicted. The man's identity has yet to be released.

Police ask that anyone with information about the death to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and request to speak to a supervisor. Tips can also be submitted at www.cityofmoorhead.com/departments/police/citizen-resources/tip-line.

