Driver found dead in road may have been dragged 2 miles after car crash, SC cops say

A driver who disappeared from the scene of a car crash was found dead more than 2 miles away, South Carolina officials said.

After the earlier crash, it’s possible that the driver was hit by a pickup truck and “dragged” to the other road, according to the Florence Police Department.

Now, officers are investigating how the body may have gotten to the second location and are trying to determine the person responsible for the deadly hit-and-run crash, police wrote in a news release.

Officials were first called at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. At the time, police reported discovering a “single-car rollover collision on Church Street.”

At the scene, officials found the car’s passenger but not the driver. They searched for the missing driver as another call came in about an unresponsive person on Ingram Street, police said.

“Officers found the deceased victim in the roadway and later identified the victim as the driver from the collision on Church Street and June Lane,” police wrote in their release. “Investigators believe the victim was struck on Church Street after the initial single car collision and dragged or carried to the Ingram Street area.”

Officials told McClatchy News in an email that the scenes are about 2.4 miles apart, though the route to drive between them is about 3 miles.

As of Sept. 19, police hadn’t identified a hit-and-run suspect but said the person may have been behind the wheel of a “dark lifted pick-up truck with a toolbox in the bed and aftermarket rims.” The truck also could have damage near the passenger’s side headlight, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email bhart@cityofflorence.com.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Sept. 19.

Florence is roughly 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

Body found after empty boat was seen going in circles in South Carolina, officials say

Woman’s death is ‘suspicious’ after her body is found in man’s bedroom, SC cops say