Driver found dead after Saratoga County chase identified as New Jersey man; Sheriff seeks public's help

MALTA — The man found dead in his vehicle after a police chase through multiple jurisdictions Wednesday night was identified Thursday as a New Jersey man, as investigators asked for the public's help on his actions prior to the incident.

Officials identified the driver as Robert A. Sanders, 48, of Lakewood, N.J.

Sanders led multiple departments on a chase Wednesday night that ended south of the Route 9 and 67 intersection, with Sanders found dead inside.

Along with identifying Sanders, investigators also released a photo of Sanders and a stock image of a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, the kind they said he was driving, and his New Jersey license plate number: H50JUZ.

The vehicle also had a large brown tool box in the bed, officials said.

"The Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone who might have encountered Mr. Sanders recently to contact this agency," the department said in a release.

Agencies involved were the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Park Rangers, New York State Police, Mechanicville Police Department and Stillwater Police Department.

The sheriff's release also noted the involvement of the New York Attorney General's Office.

The crash happened near Routes 9 and 67 and the vehicle came to a stop near Goldfoot Road. Police then found the driver dead inside, officials said.

The incident began at about 7:43 p.m. Wednesday night with a suspicious vehicle complaint at the Saratoga Battlefield in Town of Stillwater, initially handled by the U.S. Park Rangers there, officials said.

The vehicle had reportedly struck barriers at the park entrance and then fled from rangers. It then continued north on Route 32, but the rangers soon lost sight of it, officials said.

Stillwater police then soon found it headed south on Route 4, as they checked the area. The vehicle, however, continued to flee and headed south through the Village of Stillwater, before reaching Mechanicville, where it continued west on Route 67, officials said.

The vehicle reached Route 9, where it turned south and struck signs in the roundabout at 9 and 67. It continued south on Route 9, crossed over to the northbound lane and struck a guardrail on the east side of the roadway near Goldfoot Road in Malta and came to a stop, officials said.

Authorities then discovered the driver dead inside, officials said.

Sheriff's officials Thursday thanked multiple agencies for their assistance, including the state DOT, Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services, the Round Lake Fire Department and Malta EMS.

