Driver found deceased at scene of single-vehicle crash near Lamberton, Minnesota

Dec. 13—NORTH HERO TOWNSHIP — A male driver was found dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday in

Redwood County

.

According to a news release from the Redwood County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol trooper who first arrived at the scene determined the man was not breathing and had no pulse.

The pickup truck appeared to have left the roadway and crashed in a field near the intersection of 140th Street and Garden Avenue. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the driver, identified as Randall Lawerence Flesner, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, northwest of l;amberton.

It is believed Flesner was not wearing a seat belt, which contributed to the severity of his injuries, according to the news release.

Redwood County Sheriff's Office

first received information at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday on a vehicle that was reported to have driven in and out of the ditch near the intersection of Redwood County Road 4 and Redwood County Road 6.

During the initial search, a trooper located the pickup with Flesner inside.

Lamberton Fire and Ambulance, CentraCare Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the State Patrol at the scene.