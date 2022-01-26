Driver found fatally shot after crash on Bronx highway

Police responding to a car crash in the Bronx Tuesday night found a man fatally shot in the driver’s seat of his car.

The 25-year-old victim, shot in the torso and covered with blood, was found inside an Acura sedan that had mounted the divider of the Bronx River Parkway by E. 177th St. about 9 p.m.

The quarter glass window on the Acura’s rear passenger side was blown out, possibly by a bullet, police sources said.

Medics took the driver to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Though police found two other abandoned vehicles nearby, it didn’t appear either was involved in the crash, cops said.

The gunman remained at large late Tuesday.