Driver found guilty in man’s death after following too closely, causing crash in Newton County

A man has been found guilty for his involvement in a crash that left a man dead.

Brandon Lee Fulcher was convicted of second degree vehicular homicide and following too closely, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 162 and Island Shoals Road in May 2019. The victim, Timothy O’Brien, was driving down 162 and slowed down to make a right-hand turn.

As O’Brien was turning, Fulcher was driving too closely and hit his vehicle from behind, the DA said.

O’Brien died from his injuries.

The DA said Fulcher was sentenced to 12 months with the first six months in jail and the remainder on probation.

