Driver with ‘all gas, no brakes’ tattoo ends series of car burglaries with violent crash in Davenport, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a series of car burglaries in Davenport ended with a violent crash early Monday.

Deputies said they responded to the Preservation Pointe neighborhood off of County Road 547 at around 3:28 am, in reference to a car burglary.

Investigators said two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen attempting to get into multiple cars in the neighborhood.

A deputy spotted the suspect’s white 2006 Cadillac CTS and attempted a traffic stop but the driver sped away into the neighborhood, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy did not pursue the Cadillac driver because there was only one way in and out of the subdivision.

While trying to find a way out of the neighborhood, deputies said the driver sped past one deputy, turned around and sped back down the same street.

Shortly after, the Cadillac slammed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle, a video shows.

(Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they immediately pulled the two suspects out of the Cadillac.

“Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, ‘All gas, no brakes.’”

Deputies identified the driver as 37-year-old Timothy Allen Hogue of Apopka and the passenger was 31-year-old Rebecca Kozub of Ocoee. Both were taken to a hospital after they suffered injuries in the crash.

Detectives said Hogue admitted to the burglaries, saying that it was Kozub’s idea. He said that he fled because he “just freaked out.”

Hogue was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

Kozub remains hospitalized after she broke her leg in the crash. Charges are pending against her.

Deputies said Hogue has a prior criminal history that consists of 31 felonies and 18 misdemeanors. Kozub has amassed 19 felonies and 20 misdemeanors.

