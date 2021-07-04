Driver gets 3 years for threatening to kill officer over traffic tickets

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

Jul. 4—An Albuquerque man will spend more than three years behind bars for threatening to kill a New Mexico State Police officer who gave him traffic tickets.

Michael Nissen, 66, was sentenced in federal court on June 18 to three years and five months in prison.

A jury in August 2019 found Nissen guilty on two counts of using interstate communication to threaten to injure someone. Nissen will be subject to three years of supervised release after his time in prison.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court:

In November 2018, Nissen was pulled over by State Police on Interstate 40 in Torrance County and issued multiple citations by the officer. Within an hour, Nissen called State Police dispatch multiple times and said, "You've got some of the stupidest (expletive) pigs on the road. The next time someone violates me like that on the road, I'm gonna put a bullet in that (expletive) pig's head."

Days later, an assistant at the State Police office received a call from a man who was "verbally combative" and threatened to shoot the assistant in the head.

In December 2018, Nissen went to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office to complain about the traffic stop and said he had made calls and sent emails to State Police. Nissen told the deputies he owned multiple guns and carried his revolver to "protect himself from rogue state cops."

State Police arrested Nissen and, according to court records, officers executed a search warrant on his Albuquerque home. Authorities found 20 pounds of packaged marijuana, 32 plants in the process of drying and all equipment "necessary" for a hydroponic growing system.

They also found multiple rifles and a pistol in a gun safe.

"(Nissen) stated the firearms were to protect him and his home. ... (He) identified himself as a sovereign citizen," court records state.

Nissen was charged with distribution of marijuana or synthetic cannibinoids, but the case was dismissed after he was taken into federal custody.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis in hospital for 'scheduled surgery' on colon

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Sunday afternoon for "scheduled surgery" on his colon later in the day, the Vatican said. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope, 84, was suffering from "symptomatic diverticular stenosis" of the colon, a condition that can cause recurrent abdominal pain, bloating and changes in bowel habits. Bruni said the operation would take place later on Sunday in Rome's Gemelli hospital, which is the institution where popes receive medical treatment.

  • SQBG Stock: 13 Things to Know About Low-Float Play Sequential Brands as Shares Soar Today

    Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock is heading higher on Friday despite a lack of news that could cause the increase. Source: Shutterstock Let’s take a dive into SQBG stock and see what’s got it moving today. To start off with, the stock has been falling lately as investors anticipate bankruptcy for the brand licensing company. The company, which handles licensing for brands, hasn’t been doing so well. This resulted in it trying to sell back the Jessica Simpson clothing brand to the singer. Ho

  • U.S. looks into having 3 Central Asian states take in at-risk Afghans -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is exploring having three Central Asian countries temporarily take in thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces and face threats from the Taliban now that American troops are withdrawing after 20 years, three sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. They said Washington is in talks with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan about letting in the at-risk Afghan citizens. Two of the sources were U.S. officials and all requested anonymity.

  • Stolen Picasso painting found by Greek police

    Greek authorities found stolen paintings from artists Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian on Monday in a forest on the outskirts of Athens.

  • Body found in February identified through DNA as missing New Mexico woman two years after she disappeared; boyfriend charged with her murder

    The 59-year-old U.S. Army veteran was last seen on May 30, 2019 in Farmington, New Mexico.

  • Kansas and Missouri governments, constrained on pay, struggle to end worker shortages

    Seasonal jobs have been especially difficult to fill as public agencies seek applicants for open positions.

  • Crews prepare to bring down partially collapsed Florida condo ahead of storm

    Preparations for demolition work were underway on Sunday ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 are confirmed dead. Search and rescue efforts for the more than 120 people missing have been suspended. "We don't have a specific time," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Saturday.

  • 3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it sped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

    The man told the girl she was a human trafficking victim, police said.

  • Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue

    The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen, 61, checked in at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna — 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northwest of Detroit — was released and has 14 days to produce the full video, prosecutor Scott Koerner said. Hansen later posted a photo of the county courthouse on Instagram and said all matters had been resolved.

  • Police say criminal investigation of Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer 'bigger than we thought'

    The woman who has accused Bauer filed for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.

  • 11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

    An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.

  • Culver City Police Release New Video of Suspect Who Attacked Asian American Woman

    Police in Culver City, Calif., released a new surveillance video of a suspect accused of attacking an Asian American woman last month. ﻿A better look: Police previously released a video of the actual incident, but the new surveillance footage offers a clearer view of the suspect’s face. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

  • Tax law experts see 'strong' case against Trump Org. CFO

    Many top executives at Fortune 500 companies have access to a corporate jet for personal use, a company apartment, or an expense account for fancy meals. Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved refunds.

  • A McDonald's manager lost an eye after an-ex employee's father assaulted him with a rake in Missouri. It was the latest in a string of violent attacks at fast-food chains.

    Kendell Cooks has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after attacking a McDonald's manager with a rake, causing serious injuries.

  • 2 toddlers die in mobile home fire as 12-year-old tries saving them, NC police say

    The 12-year-old broke a window and suffered severe lacerations.

  • Plea Deals Are Tearing the Oath Keepers Apart

    Jim Bourg/ReutersFor a time, Edward Wilson was the model Oath Keeper. Like many members of the far-right, paramilitary organization, he was a military veteran, and he issued statements on behalf of the group.Then, in 2015, Wilson started doing the Oath Keepers’ information technology work. The militia’s behind-the-scenes workings permanently soured him on the group.“I was a lifetime member,” Wilson told The Daily Beast. “Then when I got into their IT and figured out everything that was going on,